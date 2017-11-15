Robson Ranch Holiday Party

When: December 2, 2017

Where: Robson Ranch Clubhouse

Doors open: 6:00 p.m. – Dinner: 6:30 p.m. – Band: 7:30 to 10:00 p.m.

Cost: $70 per person

First Course: Cranberry Ruby Salad: mixed greens, sunflower seeds, sun dried cranberries, cherry tomato, shredded cucumber, carrot ribbons, parmesan dust, cranberry vinaigrette

Second Course: Sliced pepper crusted New York strip with Béarnaise sauce, acorn squash and sage sausage pork en croute with port demi-glace, parmesan pancetta au gratin potatoes, haricot vert and caramelized balsamic tomatoes

Third Course: Flourless walnut chocolate cake, crème anglaise, raspberry coulis

The HOA and Wildhorse Grill are teaming up to bring you a special Holiday Party. You’ll enjoy a three-course meal, and the Blue Hat Band will provide some great music to dance the night away. Tickets can be purchased at the activities director’s desk Monday-Friday 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.