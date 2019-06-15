Robson Ranch Independence Day celebration – July 4th

Get your red, white and blue on and join the fun at the annual 4th of July parade!

Robson Ranch residents are the heart and soul of our parade. Clubs, families and individuals are encouraged to participate. We encourage you to enter floats, vintage cars, convertibles, motorcycles, decorated golf carts, mopeds, bikes, and wagons or just walk in the parade. Pets are also welcome to ride or walk (on a leash please). Veterans will have a special section in the parade. So start planning to participate in the parade or be one of the many enthusiastic spectators. We have great fun and many Robson Ranch activities throughout the day. Watch for more details to come in your RR HOA email; sign up online now at robsonranchtx4thparade.com. Please feel free to contact us if you have any questions.

Robson Ranch Parade Committee

Gary and Debra Noguera Chairpersons

Email: debraknoguera@icloud.com

Email: gade@mygrande.net

Steve and Rose Depoe Co-Chairpersons

Email: steve.depoe@gmail.com

Email: rose.depoe@att.net