Robson Ranch Motorcycle Club’s Coats for Kids Ride is November 2019

Stan Brein

Again this year, the Robson Ranch Motorcycle Club is participating in the Coats for Kids Ride on Sunday, Nov. 24. This will be our fourth year to participate, and many members will be joining in the ride.

The purpose is to collect new coats for school children, from preschool to high school, in all the school districts in Denton County who are in need of one. We collect and distribute new coats because many of these children have never had the pleasure of receiving a new clothing item.

Robson Ranch residents have been highly supportive in past years, and we hope that we can again count on your generosity. Please consider donating a new coat. You may get the coat to any club member, or one of the club officers: Mike Conley, Scott Baker, Stan Brein, Dennis Dotson, Dave Riddle, or Jim Sico. Please feel free to join us on the 24th at American Eagle Harley Davidson for fun, music, and good eats from the food trucks.