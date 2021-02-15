Robson Ranch Music Club Loves Their Sponsors

Frances Hackley, Publicity Chair

The Robson Ranch Music Club loves its Gold Inner Circle sponsors. Why do we love thee, you say? Well, for many reasons, but to name just a few:

These sponsors have been there for us! They have stood by us through this past year of uncertainty caused by the pandemic. The Music Club is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization and relies solely upon sponsorships, ticket sales, and donations. With all events cancelled, the club could not do any activities last year to garner funds. The Gold Inner Circle was there for us. These sponsors consist of a group of companies loyal to the Robson community. They have been used and approved by many residents here, passing with flying colors. The Music Club thanks them and hope you consider one of these companies in the future. If you already use them, thank you, and thank them, for supporting us!

Here is a list of our Gold Inner Circle sponsors:

Adams Exterminating Company; Adams Furniture in Justin; Argyle Dental Associates; BBS Realty; DeBerry Funeral Directors; Denton Dermatology; Dermatology Center of Denton; Dogwood Estates Independent Living Community; Dry Clean Super Center of Argyle; Ted Dunson II, DDS; Fellowship at the Ranch Church; Grande Communications; Huffines Subaru Corinth; James Wood Autopark; Laser Smile Studio; Lifetime Hearing; Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home; Nadeem Haq, M.D.; Neal 7 Neal Insurance Agency; North Texas Chimney & Hearth, LLC; Orthopedic Specialists of North Texas; Ponder Veterinary Hospital; The Reecer Law Firm; Robson Ranch Sales; Robson Ranch Wildhorse Grill; Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital; Weed Man; Wise Health Surgical Hospital, and Argyle.

You can find all information about the Music Club as well as a list of the Gold Inner Circle sponsors on our website at www.rrmusicclub.com.