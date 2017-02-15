Robson Ranch School Mentors

Dave Parker

The Robson Ranch School Mentoring Group started 2017 strong. Even though we have a great core group, the children of Denton are in need of more mentors this spring. Every day many at-risk children express their desire to be in the program, but there are only so many mentors available. The time commitment is less than you think. You meet one-on-one with your child for only about an hour. In that time you have the chance to read with your child, provide a positive role model and show them you care. Mentors can pick either Wednesdays at Evers Elementary or Thursdays at Borman; you are assigned one child. If you have an hour a week you can change the life of one child. It is one of the most fulfilling things you can do! If you can help out this spring, email Susan Parker at SusanP065@gmail.com.