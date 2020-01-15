Robson Ranch Tennis Club’s Holiday Celebration

Steve and Jayne Gornik Mike Welton Jerry and Nancy Tarpley Joe and Linda Provezano Jim Galbraith Andrew Dubose Debbie DiPasquale Tom Ehinger Dana Bolin

Robin Sims

The Robson Ranch Tennis Club celebrated the holiday season at their annual Christmas dinner Friday evening, Dec. 13! The party started with a cocktail hour followed by a plated and served meal in the clubhouse at the Ranch. Once the club members and guests identified one another in their holiday finest, they enjoyed mixing and mingling in the spirit of the season.

Some fun highlights of the evening made the event memorable and fun. Club member Robert “Mitch” Mitchell served as the impromptu roving photo journalist, capturing artsy shots of party goers. The dessert of chocolate and vanilla cake sported a tennis court motif surrounded by individual “tennis ball” cupcakes, and the finale was the giveaway of mini poinsettias to lucky members at each table. All in all, the partygoers had a “winning” night of food, fellowship and fun.

The Tennis Club is open to players of all levels at Robson Ranch! All residents are welcome to play in one of the many drop-in play times – we have women’s drop-in tennis, men’s drop-in tennis, and the ever popular mixed drop-in tennis! Please see the tennis club bulletin board in the Ramada at Robson Ranch between the pickleball courts and tennis courts. Times change seasonally for each session and are subject to adjustment. The periodic changes are announced in the HOA email blasts as well as in Groupworks (available to club members).

For information about the tennis club at Robson Ranch, feel free to contact President, Jerry Nissen, by email, jerry.nissen@outlook.com or VP Robin Sims by email, robinwsims@me.com.