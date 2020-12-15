Robson Ranch Women’s Club January 4 Luncheon Meeting

Sharon Foy

What better way to begin the New Year than with this inspiring program by these two speakers!

Positively Outrageous Service, creating WOW wherever you go! Among your friends, family, spouse wherever you go!

You go nowhere by accident, wherever you are you are strategically placed there. How do we bring love and service into all we do?

Let’s be positively outrageous in how we serve and love others.

The original book Positively Outrageous Service: How to Delight and Astound Your Customers and Win Them for Life has sold over 285,000 copies. The POS team has ignited cultures in numerous organizations including Southwest Airlines, FedEx, McDonald’s, Wal-Mart, Bank of Montreal, Aflac, Zales, and Hyatt Hotels, as well as numerous others: large and small; hi-tech, low-tech and no-tech! And Positively Outrageous Service isn’t just for your customers and clients, it’s for your employees … everyone you engage with … your family, friends, even your spouse!

In this session you will walk away with the three key principles of Positively Outrageous Service and how to apply it in your everyday life.

You will be entertained by two fabulous professional speakers, Andrew Szabo and Michael Hoffman. Both of these men have achieved the highest honors in the speaking world.

Andrew is best known as the creator of “Simple Irresistible Marketing”, which the late Zig Ziglar called the “whole shootin’ match”

Michael, in the real world he’s a speaking pro and the numbers prove it. More than 90% of his customers are repeat or referral. A quote from a participant, “The world will be a better place because of Michael Hoffman.”

COVID precautions will limit our attendance, so get your reservations in early. You may put your checks for $19 in the mailbox, ladies lounge, Cimarron Sports Center, or by PayPal (rrwomensclub.org) by Tuesday, Dec. 29, noon or until we are full. Some things to remember:

* Wear your mask and practice social distancing

* Ballroom will open at 11 a.m.

* A special plated lunch will be served (orange glazed sesame chicken, fried rice, Asian veggies, and banana pudding)

* Lunch will be served immediately

* Ladies will be seated four to a table

* The business meeting and program will follow

Yearly membership is now due. There will be a table in the foyer with applications, or you can print one from the website (www.rrwomensclub.org) The dues are $15 per calendar year.

The charity of the month will be Denton Community Food Center, and will have a table inside the front door.

Let’s begin 2021 on a positive note! See you there!