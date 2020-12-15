Robson Ranch Women’s Club November Luncheon Highlights

Sharon Foy

The ladies were smiling behind their masks. You could tell by the sparkle in their eyes! For the first time since March, we were able to have our luncheon, with COVID precautions in place, of course. That meant we could only accommodate 100 instead of the 200 to 300 we have had in the past, but it was a start.

The luncheon looked a little different with only four to a table and being served a traditional Thanksgiving plated lunch instead of the usual buffet.

President Gayle Coe called the meeting to order at 11:15 a.m., and warmly welcomed 100 members back and explained new plated lunch procedures and social distancing guidelines. President Coe encouraged members to sign up and pay for the December meeting, since there is great demand expected for attendance. The Grill staff and Technical staff were recognized and thanked for enabling the meeting and luncheon to take place within guidelines.

New members were welcomed.

Those celebrating November birthdays were recognized, as well as all birthdays from April to September.

President Coe reported 373 members as of today. The amount of $809, as well as lots of canned goods were collected for Denton Community Food Center.

Glenda Carr introduced Robson Ranch Women’s Club Holiday Mask Social Monday, Dec. 7, at 11 a.m., in Clubhouse Ballroom during the luncheon. She demonstrated some fun masks for the social. Five members’ decorative holiday masks will be chosen by “Elves” during the social and prizes then awarded during the Christmas meeting. All in attendance will receive a holiday gift.

Nancy Garre reviewed the trying but still very successful year for RRWC charities. Nancy provided a heartfelt overview of how she and her committee worked/moved obstacles/achieved $29,000 in donations to date for Our Daily Bread and Monsignor King (The Junction).

President Coe then proceeded with the election of the 2021 officers. She introduced each candidate and asked if there were any other nominations from the floor. There were none. Ruby Wilson made a motion to accept the slate of officers by acclamation. Sharon Foy seconded the motion. Motion carried unanimously. The new slate of officers are Luncheon Coordinator Joyce Ambre; Parliamentarian Pam Dotson; Treasurer Terri Bush; Secretary Donna Gardner; VP Programs Dee Sico; VP Membership Lisa Olson; and President Elect Rose Depoe.

Rebecca Bafford announced the Dallas Christmas Carolers would bring the program for the December luncheon. Rebecca introduced Isabelle and Tammy from Patriot Paws, which is a non-profit service dog training program for veterans with physical and mental needs to help them restore independence. RRWC donated $500 to the organization. The cost to train one service dog is $32,000. Isabelle and Tammy provided mission, volunteer groups, training procedures and challenges to train service dogs for veterans. We met Butch, a wonderful service dog still in training. Tammy demonstrated how Butch can help veterans in their daily lives. A question and answer session ended the meeting.

See you next month for some holiday cheer!