Robson Resort Communities moves up on the 2019 Builder 100 annual list

Builder Magazine has revealed its annual list of the country’s top 100 homebuilders, ranked by closings. Continuing to climb the ranks, Robson Resort Communities remains a strong competitor among the top building firms in the country.

Having closed 790 homes in 2018, Robson Resort Communities jumped from 80th position last year to 61st this year, an increase in our ranking by 24% percent, further reflecting strong growth and customer satisfaction. This is an incredible accomplishment with the growth being attributed to delivering energy-efficient and quality constructed luxury retirement homes within amenity rich communities in desirable locations.

According to Builder Magazine, real estate trends predict future growth in active adult living communities. With its continued and growing success, Robson Resort Communities expects to remain a leader in innovation for 55+ homebuyers, providing high quality home construction complimented by resort-style amenities. Robson Resort Communities is proud to be recognized by Builder Magazine and we look forward to another successful year ahead.

Builder Magazine is a premier media, information and strategic marketing services company serving the residential, commercial design and construction industries. Through its operating platforms, the company produces award-winning digital and print publications, newsletters, websites, marquee trade shows and events, market intelligence data, and strategic marketing solutions.