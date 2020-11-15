Robson Riders Motorcycle Club: Hidden Gems

Stan Brein

On Oct. 6, Edward and Elaine Barnett led a breakfast group to the Starwood Café in Flower Mound. Marti and Mike Conley, Neil Schaefer, Larry Rodgers, and Stan Brein joined in the fun. After a great meal, Ed and Elaine sashayed us around Grapevine Lake. Located on the northern border of the City of Grapevine, the roughly 8,000-acre lake is home to some of the most enjoyable outdoor activities in the region. The lake is wonderful for fishing, recreational boating, camping, hiking, and much more. Tent camping, RVing and cabin rental are also available, and the parks and trails are all well maintained.

The City of Grapevine operates Katie’s Woods Park, Lakeview Park, Meadowmere Park, McPherson Slough Park, Oak Grove Park, and Rockledge Park. Murrell Park is operated by the Army Corps of Engineers, while Twin Coves Park is operated by the City of Flower Mound. It is a true gem in our midst!

On Oct. 23, Steve Williams prompted a pop-up ride with Steve Wiley, Eddie Schmidt, and Ron Bane. The group motored to Decatur, Bridgeport, and Jacksboro, and partook of fine outside dining at the Dairy Delight. On to Chico, then back to the Ranch and a four-hour slow trip seeing the sights and smelling the roses was concluded.

Jan and Dave Riddle, along with Debbie and Keenan Wallace, took off for a few days in the Hill Country. Day one was from Robson Ranch to Fredericksburg, including a jaunt through LBJ Ranch and State Park. Next, they tackled the hallowed Twisted Sisters, Hwys. 335/336/337. They meandered throughout the Hill Country with a lunch stop in Garvin with the roosters and peacocks. After a required day of hitting some wineries and Luckenbach, day four was a beautiful ride on Hwy. 16, and then back to the Ranch. A true biker’s dream excursion.

Reminder: This is the last article before the Coats4Kids Ride Event on Saturday, Nov. 21. The uniqueness of 2020 will change the format of the event, but not the spirit! Although there will NOT be an actual ride associated with the event this year, the event will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at American Eagle Harley Davidson. There will be fun, food, beverages, vendors, and games. Everyone is invited.

The ride is co-sponsored by American Eagle Harley Davidson of Denton County, Cycle Center of Denton, and Whataburger. This will be our fifth year to participate. Our community has been very generous with their donations in the past. I urge you to consider helping us continue our support of this most worthy endeavor. Any club member will receive your coat. This is the link to the website if you would like to look at additional information: www.coatsforkidsride.com/index.html.

See you on the road!

Beware of cagers and keep the rubber side down.