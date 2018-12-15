Robson Riders Motorcycle Club: Riding into autumn

Stan Brein

Sometimes your best plans are undermined by the weather. Such was the case on November 19. We intended to take an extended lunch ride to go to Five Boys Ranch restaurant in Bridgeport. However, the colder temperatures encouraged us to stay a bit closer to home. So, Martin Munoz, Mike Conley, Jim Sico, Steve Williams, Dennis Dotson and Stan Brein headed to the world-famous Mom’s Café in Aubrey Texas. Mom’s is a unique place serving breakfast and lunch fare, with dinner served Thursday through Sunday. But they also have a good selection of bulk candy and an antique room that makes for great browsing. The food was great and since they make their cakes and pies on site, we will have to return to take another look. Thanks to Martin Munoz for planning and leading as ride captain.

Members gathered for the Quarterly Meeting and Social on Thursday, November 15.

We looked at great club pictures (courtesy of Baker Photography), reviewed club logistics and discussed the previous upcoming schedule of rides and events. We certainly have covered some miles! Mike Conley floated the idea of a pop-up or quick scheduled ride (QSR) for impromptu rides. Using the new GroupMe app this should be easy to do. We are considering assembling a go bag to take on rides that would include some basic tools and gadgets that would be useful for those unforeseen occurrences. Dennis Dotson presented a comprehensive proposal for long distance rides during the coming year ranging from overnighters to week-long excursions. Destinations include the Texas Hill Country, Galveston, San Antonio, East Texas, the Hill country, Arkansas and Branson. Can’t wait to go! Plans were finalized for the Coats for Kids Ride and the Holiday Party. Brenda and Martin Munoz were the winners first club dinner give-away. Congratulations!

The Coats for Kids Ride (C4KR) came off well on Sunday, November 25. Yvonne and Rick Hales, Mary and LT Bryant, Vicki and Scott Baker, Mike Conley, Stan Brein, John Nagy and Doug Henderson participated. I will give a full report next month when the final counts are in. Thank you to all the Robson neighbors who helped support this worthy endeavor!

We are looking forward to the club holiday party on December 13 at Luigi’s in Denton. We are asking members to bring a gift card to give to a family in need. To add to the fun, we are having a white elephant gift exchange for members.

See you on the road!

Beware of cagers and keep the rubber side down!