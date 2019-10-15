Robson Rovers RV Club enjoy Montana adventure

Bonnie Mau, Secretary

The Robson Rovers RV Club enjoyed a long and unbelievable trip this year to Glacier National Park in Montana. Seven families left the Ranch in the middle of July and didn’t return until the middle of August. Many stops were made along the way to visit family and friends or to just spend the night at a campground. Stop-overs both going and coming visited the following states: Arkansas, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Montana, Idaho, Iowa, and Missouri. One family even traveled as far as Banff, Canada. I think those who made the trip would say “Wow, what a great trip this was!” To say we put some miles on our campers and RVs is an understatement.

The group finally reached our Montana destination and spent six nights in West Glacier National Park followed by four nights in East Glacier National Park. We encountered temperatures in the nineties and did much hiking and driving through the mountains. We witnessed rapidly melting glaciers, beautiful lakes, and amazing rivers and waterfalls. We even saw two moose in one of the lakes while on one of our many hikes, and a bear was seen by one of the men off in the distance on the last morning. The sights we saw created memories that will last forever. After a long day of hiking, driving, and picture taking (just about everything we saw was a “Kodak Moment”) it was time for our afternoon/evening happy hour with snacks, libation, and laughter as well as our campfire and a few toasted (burned) marshmallows.

Robson Ranch Rovers RV Club is a fun-loving group of RV’ers that live at the Ranch. Meetings are held at the homes of our members at 7 p.m. on the second Monday of the month. Dues are $20 per year which includes the summer BBQ and annual Christmas dinner. Members are kept updated of the clubs upcoming trips, events, monthly meetings, and RV general information through GroupWorks. The RV Club is a great way to meet your neighbors and make friendships with people who love traveling and RVing. If you think you might be interested, contact Bob Hahn 940-262-3573 for more information.