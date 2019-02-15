Rock and Roll Martini Group celebrates the 60s

Dave Parker

The Rock and Roll Martini Group began the new year celebrating the 1960s and the British invasion of America. Newly elected for membership, Jim and Nancy Burns, were the House Band (host) for the evening of music trivia, British food and martinis. Jim and Nancy served up­—what other than—bangers and mash. They also followed up with British trifle which is a devilish dessert made with fruit, a thin layer of sponge fingers soaked in sherry and custard and topped with whipped cream. The Burnses also served up whiskey sour martinis and gin martinis custom blended by bartender extraordinaire, Jim Richardson. Jim and Nancy organized both a written and an audio trivia contest. Rockers (members) were placed on three teams to answer 14 written trivia questions. Jim then played ’60s songs for each team to identify the name and artist. The evening was definitely an elevation of ’60s music knowledge for the Rockers. Until next month, when we will celebrate ZZ Top, rock on!