Rock and Roll Martini Group celebrates the 60’s

Dave Parker

The House Band (host) for the November meeting of the Rock and Roll Martini Group was Bob and Nancy Tastle. Bob and Nancy declared the evening a celebration of the ’60s and the Rockers (members) came ready to party. Concert DVDs played on the TV while the costume contest began. Bob and Nancy declared Trish Moore as the winner in the women’s category and Dave Parker in the men’s. The Tastle’s also had a contest to guess the number of peanuts in a container. J. T. Taylor won the contest coming within an eyelash of guessing the exact amount. The evening was beautiful and the party spilled on to the back patio where the celebration continued. An over the top smorgasbord of appetizers and desserts filled the kitchen table. Martinis for the evening included a cosmopolitan and a couple of unexplained hot martinis on the stove that everyone loved. It was certainly a night of tie dye, flowers and beads! Until next month, Rock On!