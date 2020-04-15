Rock and Roll Martini Group Hosts A Drive By

Dave Parker

Not even COVID-19 stops the Rock and Roll Martini Group from holding a socially distanced monthly get together! Deb and Larry Nortunen were the House Band (hosts) for the March meeting. After they purchased all the food and beverage for the meeting, the CDC, state, and local recommendations came out. Deb Nortunen, the innovator of the group, came up with the first ever Drive by Rock and Roll Martini evening. All the Rockers (members) and guests drove their golf carts or cars over to the Nortunen’s driveway and they handed out to-go food and martinis. Everyone waved and extended best wishes to each other from the safety of their vehicles and proceeded home to enjoy their goodies. The to-go bags contained a light appetizer, Guinness Irish stew, bread for mopping’, and Irish cupcakes. Two cups with lids were also included for each guest filled with a “Dublin Apple-Tini and a Beer-Tini. Irish music was playing in the garage as to-go bags were picked up. Everyone congratulated the Nortunen’s on pulling off a one of a kind party! The to-go bag included a napkin that said “Nothing bad ends with ‘tini!” May your blessings outnumber the shamrocks that grow. And may trouble avoid you wherever you go. Be well and rock on!