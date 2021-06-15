Rock and Roll Martini Group Rocks Elvis

Dave Parker

The House Band (host) for the May meeting of the Rock and Roll Martini Group was Margot Leurig and Diane Khalar. Everyone attending was vaccinated against COVID-19. The music for the evening was none other than the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley. Elvis is the best-selling solo artist of all time and holds the record of the most gold and platinum albums. To everyone’s surprise, Elvis made an appearance at the party. Margot had Elvis videos playing in her media room and music on the patio. With one of the nicest backyard patios at Robson Ranch, the Rockers (members) and guests enjoyed a beautiful May evening outdoors. Margot ordered up a menu of Memphis pulled pork sandwiches and assorted roll ups from the Wildhorse Grill. Jeremy and his crew arranged a beautiful display of food in the kitchen. The Rockers filled in with more appetizers and desserts. The full contact martinis for the evening were Blue Suede Shoes, Love Me Tender, and Burning Love. No screen doors were harmed in having this party. Until next month, rock on!