Rock and Roll Martini Group Rocks Rod Stewart

Dave Parker

The House Band (host) for the January meeting of the Rock and Roll Martini Group was John and Marti Harnly. Because of an upcoming Road Runner cruise, they moved the date to an earlier Saturday evening so all Rockers (members) could attend. It was a special evening as John and Marti Harnly and Greg and Connie Metzler received their martini glasses as the newest members of the Rock and Roll Martini Group. Marti’s favorite artist, Rod Stewart, celebrated his 75th birthday just one day prior to the party. Stewart is one of the best-selling music artists of all time, having sold over 120 million records worldwide. Stewart will be touring this year with a stop in Fort Worth. John and Marti served up chili and “Baby Jane” and “Maggie May” martinis for the group. The rest of the Rockers filled in with appetizers and desserts. Until next month, ROCK ON!