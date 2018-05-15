Rock and Roll Martini Group Rocks the Patio

Dave Parker

The Rock and Roll Martini Group broke tradition and held their April meeting on the patio of the Wildhorse Grill. Rockers Darryl and Deb Williams organized the event with the theme “Rockin’ The Ranch” They brought in the amazingly talented School of Rock Flower Mound Adult Band, “Mike’s Wife”, performing classic rock tunes to a packed house. The entire community of Robson Ranch was invited to listen to music, dance and celebrate the one year anniversary of the Rock and Roll Martini Group. All the Rockers (members) received backstage passes and priority seating for the concert courtesy of Darryl and Deb. The crowd was then treated to a special guest performance by one of our very own family of Robson employees, Bekah Naomi Clinton. Bekah showed off her wide range of talents on vocals, keyboards, acoustic guitar and then wowed the audience with an amazing performance on cello before wrapping it up with a beautiful new song she had recently written. She received a well-deserved standing ovation from the crowd. Jeremy Trietsch and Rhett Hubbard arranged for a number of vendors to provide complementary wine, liquor and beer tastings along with a couple specialty cocktails. It was a beautiful Texas spring evening with the Rockers and Robson residents enjoying food, drink, Rock and Roll music and friendship. Until next month, Rock On!