Dave Parker

The house band (host) for the October meeting of the Rock and Roll Martini Group was Margot Leurig. As with tradition, the house band gets to pick the music group for the evening. Margot chose her favorite band of all time, Chicago. Chicago was formed in 1967 in Chicago, Illinois. The self-described “rock and roll band with horns” began as a politically charged, sometimes experimental rock band and later moved to a predominantly softer sound. Chicago is one of the longest running and most successful rock groups and one of the world’s best-selling groups of all time, having sold more than 100 million records.

With a Chicago theme it was appropriate for the rockers (members) to bring food that matched. Chicago-style sliced Italian beef sandwiches and Chicago popcorn were some of the specialty themed items. The drinks for the evening were “Colour My World,” a cranberry limon vodka martini, “Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is,” a take on the Chicago side car and “Hard Habit To Break,” a rum and pomegranate liqueur martini. Time was spent around the fire pit and in the media room with Chicago DVDs playing. The rockers enjoyed another great evening of loud rock and roll music, food, martinis and friendship.