Rockin’ Red Ranch Ladies wine, dine and learn

Linda Terry

Rockin’ Red Ranch ladies support local businesses so they visited the new Argyle Coffee House this month. Everyone enjoyed the various coffee and tea options as well as specialty pastries and caught up on the latest news.

Observant ladies watched the barista prepare coffee or tea with leaf design in the foam topping. It didn’t look difficult when the barista did it!

On a more serious note, the Rocking’ Red Ranch ladies gathered to lunch and learn at the Wildhorse Grill. Interior designer, Jennifer Manley, from the Manley Design Team joined the group. After fun at lunch, Jennifer invited the ladies to a special reserved meeting in the newest Robson model home. She shared her experiences with TV decorating competitions and how it felt to decorate two houses in different cities in a short time on national television. Challenging and exhausting! While Jennifer provided decorating updates and new trends, the ladies sipped champagne. Quite a lovely and educational lunch!