Rockin’ Red Ranchers check out new wine shop

Linda Terry

Rockin’ Red Ranchers traveled to Denton’s new Total Wine store for wine tasting and education about wine. The tasting was conducted by the knowledgeable new manager just arrived from the busy Plano wine shop. The tasting included white and red wines of inexpensive to expensive price range. What a treat to check out the new store and sample the treats that hostesses Bea Bender, Ilene Schlesinger and Bert Zeitlin arranged to accompany the wine tasting! Everyone agreed it was a fun and educational way to learn more about wine. That knowledge will come in handy when planning upcoming holiday menus.