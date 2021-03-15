Rockin’ Red Ranchers First Event in 2021 Went Zoom!

Dorothy Edlund

The COVID pandemic was trying to keep us down, but the Rockin’ Red Ranchers (RRR) persevered. A Zoom event, “You Bet Your Life,” based on the ’50s TV show starring Groucho Marx was held recently. It was a fun way for several members to get to know each other while they shared memories of their childhood, memorable vacations, hobbies, and family traditions.

Like the TV show, when someone said the “magic word” there was a loud buzz to indicate a winning word had been part of their story, and that earned the storyteller an award. Everyone had some good laughs and it was a great opportunity to connect with and learn some new things about our fellow RRR members.