Linda Terry

Event Coordinator Carol Solow challenged the Rockin’ Red Ranchers to wear as much red as possible for the February Valentine’s lunch. The ladies accepted the challenge! There were red fascinator hats, red purses, red tops, red skirts, red coats, red beads, red belts, red plaid and even a red cape! As to who wore the most red, check out the photos! It was all in good fun and everyone enjoyed a break from dreary February weather.