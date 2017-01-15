Rockin’ Red Ranchers sing Christmas Carols

Rosemary Weinstein

On Thursday, December 1, the Rockin’ Red Ranchers traveled to the Denton Rehab and Nursing Center to sing Christmas Carols. Dorothy Hogan made the caroling arrangements. Dorothy also spearheaded the baking campaign that provided enough cutout cookies for all the residents who attended the caroling get together. Armed with rolling pins, Jan Utzman, Bernadette Fideli, Lore Carr, Carol Cieslik and Geraldine Gawle arrived at Dorothy’s house to make and bake cookies. Later in the week several Rockin’ Red Ranchers, Carol Cieslik, Sally Ryerson and Jennifer Rahn, met again to decorate the cookies.

Tawana Arnett handled the RSVPs and arranged carpools to the rehab center. She also did a terrific job playing the piano while the group sang carols. Bert Zeitlin provided the song sheets. After caroling the ladies went to lunch at Barley and Board located in a vintage brick building on the historic downtown square.