Roses for Christmas!

Maureen Lehrer

Members of the Open Hearts adult Sunday School class of Argyle United Methodist Church held their annual Christmas party at the Ranch on Dec. 8, all attending members were from Robson Ranch.

The tables were festively decorated by members of the class: Connie Dubois, Sharon Largent, Maureen Lehrer, Wanda Lock, and Connie Mau. Roy and Angie Gay were the greeters for the event.

The evening began with a social time, then the guests were introduced: The John Sandels, former members; Rev. Chris Schoolcraft; and Rev. Jon Eckstein. Charlotte Ivy, leader of the Red River Roses Band, introduced the band members, their spouses and the visiting Ivy family. The blessing was given by Pastor Chris Schoolcraft before our delicious dinner of lasagna, Caesar salad, bread sticks, and cupcakes.

Maureen Lehrer, representative of the social committee, read a couple of funny church-involved stories before the real entertainment began.

The Red River Roses, a trio of musicians who enjoy playing traditional old-time mountain and bluegrass music: Charlotte Ivy, Rachel Yeatts, and substitute bass player, Larry McCarley. What a wonderful performance of old songs and original songs by the ladies. Their original Christmas songs were so delightful. The trio was a big hit! Thank you, Red River Roses!

The evening was an enjoyable event for the 54 attendees.