RR HOA Shredding and Recycling Day May 2

The RR HOA Shredding and Recycling Day is Saturday, May 2, 2020 from

9–11 a.m. Shredding costs $5 (cash) per bag or box. The cost to crush a computer hard drive or printer is $5 each (cash).

Magic Shred will take any paper documents that you need shredded but please remove paper from three-ring binders as they’re unable to shred metal. We can’t take these binders. You’ll be able to have all of your personal papers (bank statements, tax returns, etc.) shred for $5 per box or bag. There will be HOA staff available to unload your boxes, so you don’t even have to get out of your vehicle.

Computer Crushers will take virtually any computer or electronic device (cell/house phone, speakers, old chargers, cables, and batteries). There will be a $5 charge to crush hard drives or printers. They will also take those old floppy discs and shred them offsite. If you want to watch the hard drive get crushed, it would speed up the process if you remove the drive. They will still take the old computer. They will not be able to take old televisions.

City of Denton will have a Drug Disposal Service and Battery Drop-Off again this time. We will not be accepting Hazardous Waste at the Recycling Event. The Denton Drug Disposal program will be here to help familiarize the residents about this program. This service requires a Denton police officer accompany the disposal kiosk due to legal requirements for the possessing, transporting, and disposing of controlled substances. If you miss this opportunity or need to dispose of drugs during the year there is also a disposal kiosk available at the Denton Police Headquarters, 601 E. Hickory in Denton.

* Bring any medications that are expired or you no longer need in the original bottles or containers.

* Cross out your name if it’s a prescription drug.

*Do not bring any needles or syringes.

* Don’t empty the medications into plastic Ziploc bags. They need them in the original bottles.

For your safety – we ask that you do not park your vehicle and walk to the shredding sites due to vehicles moving through the parking lot/driveway. We ask that all vehicles (cars/trucks/golf carts) form a line at the south end of the parking lot.

On website: Click on the map of the parking lot to help you understand the traffic flow for this event. There will only be one entrance as all payment will need to go through the Activities Director. We appreciate your cooperation in following the directions.

If you have any questions or need additional information on these services contact the Activities Office at 940-246-1002.