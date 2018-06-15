RRMGA crowns annual Robson Cup winner

Denny Anderson, Communication Director of the RRMGA

The Robson Ranch Texas Men’s Golf Association held the annual Robson Cup Golf Tournament on Saturday and Sunday May 5 and 6. This is an annual Men’s Flighted Net Score event.

The Robson Cup was awarded for the lowest net score for the two days to Dennis Stark.

Flight Winners were:

Flight 1 Michael Caron 1st, Dan Nicolet 2nd, Mark Dean 3rd, Low Gross Llynal Carey

Flight 2 Glenn Headley 1st, Joe Cooper 2nd, John Bennetsen 3rd, Low Gross Frank Nicpon

Flight 3 Gary Warrick 1st, Gary Long 2nd, Gary Peterson 3rd, Low Gross Tony Buiniskis

Flight 4 Dennis Stark 1st, John Hall 2nd, Tim Dotson, 3rd, Low Gross Rich Fitzgerald

Flight 5 Steve Remley 1st, Frank Spina 2nd, Alan Massey 3rd, Low Gross Harvey Sands

On Monday, May 7 the annual spring picnic was held for all members of the Robson Ranch Men’s Golf Association and spouses. Food was served by the Wildhorse Grill Staff on the Grill patio and music was provided for listening and dancing. These are just two of the many events provided by the Men’s Golf Association. Any male resident of Robson Ranch who plays golf is invited to join and be part of the fun.