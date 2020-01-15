RRMGA Spearheads Christmas Toy Drive

Kevin Murphy

The Robson Ranch Men’s Golf Association spearheaded the Young Heroes of the Texas Guard Toy Drive this year. The objective of the toy drive, which is run by the Chaplains of the Texas State Guard, is to bring some happiness and encouragement to every child who is hospitalized or disadvantaged across the state of Texas during the holiday season.

This year, with the help of numerous organizations across the Ranch, the Men’s Golf Association collected some 800+ toys and donated them to the Young Heroes of the Texas Guard Toy Drive on Dec. 5 at the RRMGA’s Play Day event. Based upon the number of toys and the people who came out to help at the event, the giving hearts of Robson Ranch Community were on full display that day. The toys were donated by so many people and organizations too numerous to list but we are grateful to all the folks who donated toys, money, or their time to this wonderful cause. Special thanks go out to Larry Alford and Crain Pullen in the pro shop for their assistance.

Membership in the RR Men’s Golf Association is open to all men at the Ranch. The Association sponsors weekly play day events and tournaments throughout the year. There are players of all skill levels and handicaps, so come on out and join the fun. Membership applications are available at the pro shop and online at www.RRMGA.com.