RRWGA 2020 WGA Mixed Invitational Highlights

Lea Ann Kirby
The 2020 RRWGA Mixed Invitational was held a week late, on Nov. 3 this year, due to weather! We ended up playing on a 70-degree day instead of a 30-degree day! We had 64 people turn out for this annual event on a beautiful day in November. Our event chairs were Connie Griswold and Ann Brehm, and they did a great job setting up the event, working with Jeremy and his staff to provide a safe meal and set-up for the participants after play. Thank you, Connie, Ann, and Jeremy, for a fantastic job for this event!
Below is a list of our winners for the flights, drives, closet to the pin, costume, and cart decorations.
Congratulations for a great event this year, especially under all the 2020 restrictions.
Flight 1
1st Place: Gale and Doyle Hicks; Diane and Guy Bent
2nd Place: OkCha and George Cummings; Ryoko Stevlingson and Gary Smith
3rd Place: Ann and Rod Brehm; Linda and Mike Scott
Flight 2
1st Place: Maureen and Ron Lehrer; Jayne Gornik and John Gauthier
2nd Place: Judy and Ray Cromer; Mary Beninato and Bali Ramarao
3rd Place: Althea and Rick Parent; Robin Hanna and Althea Parent
3rd Flight
1st Place: Yvonne and Paul Callaway; Sallye and Gil Ortiz
2nd Place: Gabie and Paul Bull; Joyce Marshall and Lawry Cohen
3rd Place: Jan and Vic Norton; Sandy and Dan Owens
Men’s Longest Drive
1st Flight: Jim Kirby
2nd Flight: Dan Edmonds
3rd Flight: Kim Crawford
Ladies Longest Drive
1st Flight: OkCha Cummings
2nd Flight: Althea Parent
3rd Flight: Mary Burke
Men’s Closet to Pin
1st Flight: Guy Bent
2nd Flight: Rich Fitzgerald
3rd Flight: Lawry Cohen
Ladies Closest to Pin
1st Flight: Gale Hicks
2nd Flight: Mary Beninato
3rd Flight: Yvonne Callaway
Men’s Best Costume: Tim Anderson
Ladies Best Costume: Ana Corey
Best Golf Cart Decoration: Althea and Rick Parent