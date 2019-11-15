RRWGA Club Championship and RRWGA Robson Club Championship highlights

Cindy Sterling and Deb Nortunen – tournament directors 4th flight winners 3rd flight winners 2nd flight winners 1st flight winners Pat Sands – Robson Cup champion Alice Wright – Ladies Club champion

Lee Ann Kirby

On Oct. 1-2, 2019, the Robson Ranch Women’s Golf Association held its annual combined RRWGA Club Championship (gross) and the RRWGA Robson Club Championship (net) tournaments. We had two beautiful warm days with 33 participants this year.

The festivities began with a social gathering at the home of Deb Nortunen on Monday afternoon, Sept. 30, with lots of good food and fun. A chipping contest was held on hole No. 2 of the new North course. Annette Graham was the “chipping” champ and won a bottle of wine and four custom made wine napkins.

The tournament was chaired by Deb Nortunen and Cindy Sterling who both did lots of work and helped put on a fun two-day tournament which included the social, chipping contest, and tee gifts. Refreshments after play and a wonderful Asian lunch of chicken wraps, rice, and egg rolls with cheesecake and strawberries for dessert was provided by the Robson Ranch Sales Office with excellent service by Jeremy and his staff. Thank you so much Deb and Cindy for such a great tournament.

A big congratulations to our champions:

Alice Wright – 2019 RRWGA Club Champion and Pat Sands – 2019 RRWGA Robson Cup Champion.

The Flight winners were:

1st Flight Low Gross: Linda Scott, Diane Bent

1st Flight Low Net: Marlene Womack, Connie Griswold

2nd Flight Low Gross: Lee Murphy, Jeannie Martinez

2nd Flight Low Net: Lucy Oberholser, Gabie Bull

3rd Flight Low Gross: Donna Phillips, Annette Graham

3rd Flight Low Net: Sallye Ortiz, Ryoko Stevlingson

4th Flight Low Gross: Sue Halsted, Mary Fabian

4th Flight Low Net: Deb Reed, Ladonna Womochel

Every player walked out of the luncheon celebration with some type of gift.