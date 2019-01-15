RRWGA hosts annual Christmas Brunch

Standing left to right: Margaret Irwin, Ruth Bowen, Betty Lou Knowles, Neva Rhead, Seated: Linda Farmer, Margaret Erwin, Debbie Reed, Mary Fabian Left to right: Judy Markley, Teresa Blackburn-Korn, Angie Gay, Sue Halsted Standing left to right: Carol Pniewski, Maureen Fitzgerald, Teresa Blackburn-Korn, Marlene Womack; Seated: Judy Markley, Linda Phillips, Angie Gay, Sue Halsted Standing left to right: Ann Brehm, Lee Murphy, Lea Ann Kirby; Seated: Linda Scott, Cindy Sterling, Mary Beninato, Ok Cha Cummings, Connie Griswold Standing left to right: Althea Parent, Katheryn Claudy, Teresa Blackburn-Korn, Sara Ray, Shirley Green; Seated: Sallye Ortiz, Susan Miloser, Gale Hicks, Bev Busick

Tuesday, December 4 the Robson Ranch Women’s Golf Association (RRWGA) had its annual Christmas Brunch at the Robson Ranch Clubhouse. Special piano music was provided by Becca Clinton and Rebecca Bafford. The members were greeted with Mimosas and a fabulous menu arranged by Judy Markley and Carol Pniewski. Chefs Aubrey and Ricky, Rhett Hubbard and Jeremy Trietsch, along with their staff members were recognized.

A big thank you is extended to our group for the $4,430 cash gift to the charity Our Daily Bread. The first $2,000 was matched by Beth Psalmonds. Also collected were unwrapped toys which were given to the Salvation Army.

Donna Phillips, the 2018 President, made introductions of the 2018 officers, committees and tournament directors and spoke about each committee and what a successful 2018 the WGA had in all of their tournaments this year.

The following awards were presented by Handicap Chair Pam Kanawyer:

Chip Ins First Flight: Diane Miller, Second Flight: Maureen Lehrer; Third Flight: Donna Phillips.

Birdies First Flight: Ok Cha Cummings, Second Flight: Linda Scott, Third Flight: Joy Pashby.

Most Improved Golfer for 2018 was Pat Sands, 18.4 to 13.9.

The Ringer Board winners were announced by Mary Beninato:

Flight 1 First Place: Cindy Sterling, Second Place: Ok Cha Cummings, Third Place: Pat Sands.

Flight 2 First Place: Linda Scott, Second Place: Gabie Bull, Third Place: Connie Griswold.

Flight 3 First Place: Kay McKie, Second Place: Ryoko Stevlingson, Third Place: Jeannie Martinez.

Flight 4 First Place: Mary Beninato, Second Place: Teresa Blackburn-Korn, Third Place: Sallye Ortiz.

Flight 5 First Place: Monica Bishop, Second Place: Sue Halstead, Third Place: Ladonna Womochel.

The 2019 officers were sworn in by Linda Watrak, nominating committee chair. Donna introduced the Standing and Special Committees: Donna Phillips, president; Alice Wright, vice president; Maureen Fitzgerald, secretary; Darlene Lamb, treasurer; Playday Committee Members: LaDonna Womochel, Linda Scott, Joy Pashby, Paula Myers and Jeannie Martinez; Handicap: Pam Kanawyer; Membership: Bev Busick; Communications: Linda Watrak; Rules: Gabie Bull; Social: Judy Markley and Carol Pniewski; Publicity: Lea Ann Kirby; Golf and Greens: Paula Bull; Ringer: Barb Bennett; Weebly Website: Gale Hicks; Photographer: Judy Cromer.

Alice Wright 2018 Vice President announced all the 2019 Tournaments and Tournament Chairs as follows: Jack & Jill Travel: Chris Hagan and Marlene Womack; Member-Member (two tournaments): Pat Sands and Diane Bent; Match Play Tournament: Sallye Ortiz and Susan Miloser; Eclectic Tournament: LaDonna Womochel; Hoofs & Heels Invitational: Angie Gay, Sue Halsted, Judy Markley, Maureen Fitzgerald, Kay McKie and Cindy Sterling; Club Championship/Robson Cup: Deb Nortunen and Cindy Sterling; Ladies Mixed Invitational: Connie Griswold and Deb Reed.

The RRWGA had a fantastic, fun 2018 and great participation for all of our events. The RRWGA is looking forward to an even better 2019 with much better weather and less rain!