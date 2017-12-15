RRWGA Ladies Mixed Invitational Tournament highlights

Mary Beninato

The RRWGA invited MGA members to participate in our Ladies Mixed Invitational Tournament, which happened to fall on Halloween, Tuesday, October 31. The event was chaired by Katheryn Claudy with help from husband John who did an amazing job. Even though the weather was quite chilly there were 94 participants in the group for a Best Ball of the ladies and men in each foursome. The tee boxes were decorated with colorful spiders or pumpkins. There were quite a few “tricks or treats” on the course. To name just a few:

Hole No. 1 – Putt around the pumpkins situated on the green.

Hole No. 9 – Put the ball within the 10 ft. blue circle on the green and it was considered in the hole.

Hole No. 10 – Tee off only with an iron (no wood or rescue club)

Hole No. 18 – Once on the green, we had to putt using a young child’s plastic golf club and wiffle ball.

We made it into the restaurant just before the rain. Whew! Lunch was a make-your-own chicken taco and fixings, refried beans, salad and decorated cupcakes for dessert. Door prizes were given to the lucky names drawn from a pumpkin. There were three flights paid to the fourth place. The first place winners in each flight were the following:

Flight 1: Doyle and Gale Hicks, Pete Ahrns and Cyndi Stampf, 115

Flight 2: Harvey and Pat Sands, Dennis Stewart and Neva Rhead, 114

Flight 3: Larry and Brenda Alford, Allen and Monica Bishop, 115

Scores could not be posted for the format, but we had a lot of fun!