JoAnn Gantos

What a year this has been! With COVID still rocking our Sassy Stamper world, October brings us to Halloween, and we had an opportunity to make things a little spooky. Debbie Warrick, our club secretary, designed this Halloween spooky spider card for our meeting this month. The large spider on the card front is attached to a sliding device, and it has movement up and down the card as the viewer tilts the card. So cute and versatile. The sliding device is made with a fishing line and a piece of straw. The line is fed through the straw and the spider is then glued on top of the straw portion.

The card itself was fun and easy to put together. First is the coloring of the spider’s eyes. Tami Fenton demonstrated the “how to color and blend” on our Facebook video. Tami always makes it look easy when working with markers. Again, any coloring method (markers, pencils, etc.) can be used.

Thank you to Debbie and Tami for the design and video, and all the members who helped put the card kits together. You made it so easy for us. It did require what our club refers to as “fussy cutting” for the spiders, but it was well worth it. At the end of the demonstration on Facebook, Tami showed us a really cute birthday card using the same functionality of the sliding portion of the card with balloons as the focal point.

Hoping next year, we can get back to our normal meetings in person. Until then, we will continue with our video meetings and making fun cards together virtually. Thanks again Debbie and a Tami for designing and demonstrating this spooky and “Sassy” Halloween card.