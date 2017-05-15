The After Schoolers tour the campuses of UNT and TWU

Darla Chupp

We all realize that there are definite benefits of being residents of Robson Ranch Texas! But there are also benefits to living in a mid-sized city that claims not one, but two unique universities:—the University of North Texas and Texas Women’s University!

We have the opportunity to be “life-long learners” by enrolling in OLLI at UNT. We can attend musical concerts or sporting events at either campus. And, yes, all of these events often come into our community at Robson Ranch.

Recently the Robson Ranch After Schoolers visited both campuses on one day. First we enjoyed a delicious luncheon at the The Club at Gateway Center on the UNT campus. As those interested in education it was gratifying to see the students who are majoring in Hospitality and Tourism Management learn their trade.

Next we met a very friendly and knowledgeable docent on the TWU campus. Our mission was to view and learn all we could about the “Texas First Ladies Historic Costume Collection” exhibited on the TWU campus. The collection was amazing, and we viewed dresses from the 1800s to present First Lady Cecilia Abbot’s inaugural gown. As a bonus the docent suggested we visit the Little Chapel in the Woods, also on the campus. This unique and charming chapel was once visited by First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt.

If you are looking for a service organization to join, try the After Schoolers. We meet the second Friday of the month, September through June. And we love “field trips.” For more information call co-presidents Darla Chupp at 262-1022 or Gayle England at 262-3234.