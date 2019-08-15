Sigma Chi Brothers celebrate the Fourth of July

Dave Parker

It was another great Fourth of July for the Robson Ranch Sigma Chi Brothers. It all began on July 3 at the Chapter House on Crestview Drive. The Sigma Chi men and their sweethearts gathered to decorate the float and to have dinner together to celebrate this great holiday. Brother Mick Fox gave a blessing before the meal and hamburgers and hot dogs were served up to the group. Everyone pitched in with appetizers and desserts. In the morning, the float was filled with 25 gallons of water for the brothers to fill their water cannons with. The Chapter kegerator was loaded onto the float for the parade and Matt, (Mick’s son) in the CBD pickup, pulled the float to the staging area. Brother Chuck Newcomer was in charge of music and he mixed in some Animal House and Blues Brothers to play from the back of the pickup. Brother John Humphries and his sweetheart Lori were on a cruise, so the water cannons were missing their leader. Brother Norm Leggett, Gregor Smith and Tom Fletcher were not able to attend the annual parade. The group is still on double secret probation at the Ranch! Any Sigma Chi Brothers living at the Ranch that would like to join the group, contact John Humphries at CQJH@AOL.com.