Sigma Chi Brothers January Meeting Recap

Dave Parker

It was almost a full house when the Sigma Chi Brothers at Robson Ranch met at the Grill for their January meeting. After Brother Mick Fox gave a blessing, new business was conducted. Brother Chuck Newcomer polled the group about having a second annual Kentucky Derby party with our sweethearts. By unanimous consent the second Derby party was approved for May 2.

Brothers Justin Lemish and August Grunewald were also able to attend. With great surprise to everyone, Brother August Grunewald picked up lunch for the group. Brother August was voted Robson Ranch Significant Sig of the month!

The group remains on double secret probation at the Ranch! Any Sigma Chi Brother living at the Ranch that would like to join the group, contact Brother John Humphries at CQJH@AOL.COM.