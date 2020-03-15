Singles Club celebrates Mardi Gras

Rebecca Elsen

Did you know that Mardi Gras is French for Fat Tuesday? Did you know that the Singles Group meets every Tuesday at The Grill? So, on Tuesday, Feb. 25, it was only appropriate that a fun-loving group donned their beads to celebrate!

Nine things you may not know about Mardi Gras:

1. Mardi Gras and Carnival are the same celebration.

2. Mardi Gras may, or may not, have pagan roots – Church reformers may have helped to propagate the pagan rumors.

3. New Orleans did not host the first North American Mardi Gras. Mobile, Alabama, holds the honor.

4. Mardi Gras has been cancelled about a dozen times. Most were during the Civil War, WWI and WWII.

5. King Cake is only eaten during Mardi Gras.