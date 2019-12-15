SOT supports active troops and veterans

Susan Galbraith

Support Our Troops holds monthly meetings with the Young Men’s Service Leadership organization. These high school youth meet with SOT members to write letters of appreciation to our active troops related to Robson families. In November, Ret. Colonel Paul Vicalvi shared the history of his father’s service, and his own 32 years of action as a chaplain with Army troops.

Ret. Navy veteran Roy Villers arranges special speakers each month to relate their military experiences to these young men before they write dozens of letters sent to encourage our troops and remind them we care. The YMSL also received an American flag flown over the Capitol. Commissioner Dianne Edmondson obtained the flag from Congressman Michael Burgess who commended the youth in their involvement with our military. SOT is proud to work with these youth to promote patriotism in support of our military at Robson and around the world.