Special moments at Veterans Day Patriotic Concert

It was cold and windy outside but inside our clubhouse the love and respect for our Robson Ranch and all veterans was warm and moving.

Starting with the early morning memorial and the SOT Silent Auction, followed by concerts at 11:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. it was a full day of patriotism and remembering and honoring our veterans, past and present, for their service to our country. The Community Choir concerts were among the best ever presented. The music was enhanced by the fabulous new sound system purchased by the Music Club and our new accompanist Paul Lees. Thank you to everyone who shared this special day with us.