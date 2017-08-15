Spotlight On Advertiser: Egg House Cafe

Rocky, Lino and Biko had a vision and came together to establish Egg House Cafe on March 20, 2017. Rocky, a Denton resident, moved to the Denton area 20 years ago while working in the restaurant industry. He learned the ins and outs of the restaurant and opened his first Italian restaurant in Denton. Lino has been in the restaurant industry for the last 10 years and founded several restaurants in Chicago and the Phoenix area. Biko, a former restaurant owner, also moved to Denton 20 years ago and co-founded several other restaurants in the Dallas Metro Area. Today they all manage the Egg House Café from cooking, pouring drinks and the day-to-day operations. When you walk in the Egg House Café you can see the great ambiance they have developed from the décor, food and amazing service. The menu includes traditional American breakfast and lunch items, which include pancakes, omelets, skillets, burgers and salads. Egg House Café also has an espresso bar from which guests can order their favorite espresso drink with breakfast or lunch. They also have a large space to accommodate groups up to 50 people. Starting from scratch their mission is to use fresh ingredients, imported premium coffee and espressos while providing their community with homemade and delicious quality, food. They are putting much love in each meal. They strive for a family-friendly environment to make their guests happy while providing exceptional service one egg at a time! Stop by at your convenience. They are open seven days a week from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. They are located between University Drive and Malone.

Egg House Café, 1622 West University Dr. Suite 100, Denton, TX 76201. www.egghousecafe.net; 940-514-0003.