Spotlight on Advertiser: Woman to Woman Pregnancy Resource Center of Denton – Choices that change the world, empowered by unconditional love

Beth Mitchell, Events and Marketing Coordinator

For more than 30 years, Woman to Woman Pregnancy Resource Center of Denton has been impacting North Texas by providing resources, education, and unconditional love to one person or family at a time.

With the continued support of the community, this non-profit organization empowers individuals to make wise life choices day after day, choices that can change the world.

How do they achieve this goal? With the invaluable participation of Denton citizens.

Along with Twice as Nice, their resale store, year after year Woman to Woman offers a variety of fundraising events planned with the unique culture of the greater Denton area in mind, for the benefit of their clinic. Among those, their annual Fall Banquet has become one of the most anticipated traditions of the organization.

“The banquet brings the entire group, staff, volunteers, board, and those who support us together in celebration of God’s work through us,” comments H.H. “Pete” Belding IV PhD., resident of Robson Ranch, and long-time supporter of this ministry.

On October 3, Woman to Woman will hold their banquet at The Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center. Plenty of laughter is expected with Dr. Dennis Swanberg as keynote speaker. Pastor turned comedian, Dr. Swanberg, aka “The Swan”, will bring one for the records with entertaining impersonations and a soul-building message wrapped up in side-splitting laughter. It will be a fun night for the benefit of a great cause, the Clinic at Woman to Woman. This health center operates with employees and the crucial help of many committed volunteers.

When talking about the perks of volunteering at Woman To Woman, Mr. Belding sums it all up. “The fellowship of giving together as volunteers is a very rewarding experience. Just ask any of us what we like about our time as volunteers, and you will get a smile, and a story of Christian love.”

To give unconditional love to those in need, certainly a fulfilling accomplishment, is one of the core values of this non-profit. It is additionally, a key part of the equation when one is looking to change the world, one person at a time.

If you are interested in attending the banquet, making a donation, or volunteering at Woman to Woman PRC Clinic or at the Twice as Nice Resale store, contact their office at 940-383-3150.