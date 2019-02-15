St Patrick’s Day Karaoke Party March 15th

Frances Hackley, Publicity Chair

St. Patrick’s Day is just around the corner, so that means it’s party time! The Robson Ranch Music Club is sponsoring its St. Patrick’s Day Karaoke and Dance Party on Friday, March 15 from 7:00-11:00 p.m. in the Clubhouse. Come celebrate with the 39.6 million other Irish Americans around the country by getting your green on and partying the night away. Speaking of the green, did you know St. Patrick chose the shamrock as a way of teaching the Trinity. Soon after, the three leaves came to represent hope, love and life. If you were fortunate enough to find one with four leaves, then you were indeed in luck! Thus, the lucky four-leaf shamrock. So now, you are indeed lucky. You have the good fortune and what better way of celebrating hope, love and life than with you and friends singing your own rendition of Oh Danny Boy. Surely you won’t want to miss the chance to have a truly special night of singing or listening to your favorite Irish tunes and others, of course, while dancing to music provided by DJ Bill Cody.

The Wildhorse Grill will be selling their Tasty Tacos, two for $5. Free popcorn and a cash bar will also be available to keep Your Irish Eyes Smiling.

Tickets are $10 per person and will be on sale in the Clubhouse starting Monday, March 4 from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. and every Monday, Wednesday and Friday thereafter through the 15th until sold out. Sold at the door, if available, for $12. Tables for eight or ten are available as well as open tables for smaller groups. Tables are reserved on a first to purchase, first to pick basis. So, don’t dilly dally, get your friends together, have them reach into their little pot of gold, bring the coin (checks welcome) up to the Clubhouse and purchase your tickets. Get your tickets early for your pick of the best table. You don’t want to be green with envy because you missed out on a fun night of singing, dancing and laughing the night away with good friends and maybe new friends. Don’t forget to wear your green or you may get a pinch! So now as the Irish say, “Where ever you go, whatever you do, may the luck of the Irish be there with you!” especially if you come to the St. Patrick’s Day Party.

So, save the date, Friday, March 15, 7:00-11:00 p.m. Can’t wait to see you there! Remember you can always check out our website for upcoming events, rrmusicclub.com, as well as the message board and the HOA announcements.