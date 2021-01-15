Staying Focused in the 87th Legislative Session

State Rep. Lynn Stucky

In my past two terms as a State Representative, there has been a high bar for succeeding on the issues that are important to Texans. In that time, I have brought home victories on property tax reform, protecting the border, and taking on school finance reform. This session, however, lawmakers’ plates will be brimming as we take up debates on the way we address health care, the role of government in a pandemic, and election integrity.

The primary objective of the 87th Texas Legislature is to pass the budget for the next two years. This session, the Legislature has a second Constitutional mandate: redrawing the maps for representative districts at the city, county, and state level. Based on the disruptions across the board in 2020, there will be several challenges in meeting these goals as we face a smaller budget and a protracted timeline for receiving 2020 Census data crucial to the redistricting process.

On top of that, the Legislature will be taking on the Texas response to the pandemic, changing, or codifying temporary protocols based on agency and citizen input. This also includes looking at how the state addresses health care in a global crisis. And there will undoubtedly be rigorous discussions on the election process and maintaining the integrity of how elections are carried out in the Lone Star State.

Of course, the most important part of the session is engaging with my constituents on the issues they believe are a top priority. My office will remain open to visitors under the safety guidelines issued for Capitol operations.

For many of you, though, making the trip to Austin will not be feasible this session. To help bridge the gap, my staff and I will be working together on ways to stay connected via regular updates in your email, and working with groups throughout the district to host smaller gatherings to keep you informed on how the session is progressing.

When possible, I encourage you to schedule a meeting at my district office in Denton. And, of course, you may email me regarding your support or opposition to topics at any time.

Here are the details on how to reach me or my staff:

For legislative issues or Capitol visits, contact my Capitol Office at PO Box 2910, Austin, TX 78701; Office: E2.822; 512-463-0582.

For issues in Denton County, my District Office is at 400 West Oak Street, Suite 106, Denton, TX 76201; 940-243-0230.

For any issue, send an email to Lynn.Stucky@house.texas.gov or District64.Stucky@house.texas.gov.

Thank you for the opportunity to serve you and the rest of House District 64. Lori and I hope you have a safe Happy New Year!