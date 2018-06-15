Super Bag Bowl IV Texas Toss World Championship

Dave Parker

The quest for Super Bag Bowl IV began in March with 24 teams and over 250 players. On May 11, the top two teams in each league and two wild card teams met in the Elite Eight playoff. The tension was high and the teams were ready to assume the role of Texas Toss World Champions. In the first round, returning World Champion Old Bags under Captain Dan Close, was upset by Flip and Flop and Captain Ken Quarfoot. After the first round, the final four was established: Flip and Flop vs Mamas and the Papas and Corn Stars vs Team Leprecorn. It came down to Corn Stars vs Mamas and the Papas for Super Bag Bowl IV. As you would guess it came down to a third and final decisive game. In the end, captain Steve Targonski powered the Corn Stars to their first Texas Toss World Championship. Corn Stars will be added to the prestigious Super Bag Bowl trophy which is second only to the Stanley Cup in hockey as the most famous trophy in sports. Next fall Texas Toss returns with 30 teams and over 300 players! The quest for Super Bag Bowl V begins in the fall!