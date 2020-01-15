Lynne Moore

November and December were really busy months for Support Our Troops. The silent auction on Veterans Day raised over $25,000. For all of you who donated items, for all of you who worked so hard in planning, and for those of you who purchased items, we thank you for your generosity. The winner of the 50/50 fundraiser received $1,197.50. It was a really successful event; all the money raised goes 100% to our troops and the charities we support. This year we shipped over 500 boxes to deployed military. These service people are relatives of Robson Ranch residents, as well as those who are in the units that receive the gift boxes. We have many volunteer shoppers and packers who select items that our deployed have requested, as well as cookies baked and shipped along with them. Cards made monthly by the Sassy Stampers are sent out with personal messages from our members.

As the year ended, elections for new officers took place. We thank Susan Galbraith for serving as our dynamic president these past two years. Our new president is Darin Burk, 1st vice president is Sam Goodrich. Continuing in their positions are 2nd Vice President Bill Moore and Treasurer Quinn Sowell. As required by our by-laws, two non-members are to serve on the Board of Directors. They are Mary Jo Gaustad and Jerry Ulrich. Thanks to all who have stepped up to serve.

The meeting in December had as guest speaker John Kirk, who presented information on his volunteer work at Riding Unlimited, located in Ponder, that helps veterans and others with disabilities or PTSD. Support Our Troops also continues their ongoing relationship with the Young Men’s Service League (YMSL) in Argyle. These young men come with their moms every month to write letters to our deployed as well as listen to guest veteran speakers from our community.

This past month had relatives of deployed troops sorting and packing the Christmas boxes that are shipped to their family members. Also this month, Nancy Thomas chaired our annual holiday card signing for the troops. All military relatives of Robson Ranch residents receive a card thanking them for their service as well as a gift card.

Support Our Troops meets the second Monday of every month at 1 p.m. in the Clubhouse. Dues are $10 per year, and this money goes to cover administrative expenses. You do not have to have been in the military to join the group. All are welcome. Hope to see you at an upcoming meeting.