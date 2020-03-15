Lynne Moore

The mission of Support Our Troops, Inc. is tobe a pro-active, non-political, volunteer, charitable organization that helps provide material, physical, and emotional needs of our military men and women at home and abroad.

What do we do to achieve this? We send care packages monthly to deployed troops. We provide a check at Christmas for all of our troops on the roster. All troops receive cards of thanks and encouragement. These cards are made by our Sassy Stampers, and they are truly special. We provide R&R centers in hostile areas with entertainment and supplies. And finally, we sponsor other deserving charities that are carefully vetted. These include Fisher House, which provides houses near VA and military hospitals around the world, seven of which are in Texas. We also support Patriot Paws, located in Texas, that provides veterans with service dogs.

This past month’s shipments included ten boxes to personnel stationed in Okinawa. Valentine boxes were sent to all of our deployed troops. These included valentines from some elementary students and some letters from the Young Men’s Service League. In total, during the month of January, we sent 27 boxes to deployed troops. The Young Men’s Service League meets every month at the clubhouse. These Argyle young men and their moms come to write letters to the troops and to listen to a speaker talk about his time in the military. The boys are especially fascinated to learn from vets about their experiences. This month’s speaker was Bill Ross. Hope you all got a chance to hear him.

In order to ensure we raise the funds to get the important services for our troops, we have annual fundraisers. Coming up really soon on May 1 is our yearly SOT golf tournament. We invite troops up from Fort Hood and other military installations to stay in our homes and enjoy golf, as well as an Honor dinner on Thursday evening. Many of the military come with their families, and they are always so appreciative of what we do for them. Robson Ranch covers all of their golf and meal expenses. Our golfers who sign up for the tournament have an opportunity to play with the military also. We still need some hole sponsors for the tournament — either businesses or individuals. The cost is $150.

This past meeting also had SOT President Darin Burk presenting our past president, Susan Galbraith, with a lovely plaque to thank her for her service to the organization.

The Veteran’s Park Brick Drive is still going on, and bricks are available for sale. Contact Darin Burk at 309-530-1124 to order. He can help you with wording and other information.

If you are interested in joining SOT, our website is supportourtroopstexas.com. We are a charitable organization, non-profit, tax deductible. No politics are involved in our group, and we are strictly all volunteers.

We meet in the clubhouse at 1 p.m. on the second Monday of the month. So, please come and join us. You do not have to be a veteran to join — we would love to see you at a meeting.