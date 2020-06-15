Table Tennis Is Reopened!

Don Pooley

On May 18, the Robson Ranch Table Tennis Club reopened its play sessions at the Cimarron Sports Club at 25% capacity. This means that ten members can play singles on five tables, with two players waiting their turn on the sidelines. Play sessions are modified so that we complete ball and table sanitizing and exit the sports club by 2:15 p.m. This ensures that we conform to Robson Ranch’s and the CDC’s sanitizing and social distancing guidelines. Our normal reopened play session times are in the gym on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from noon to 2:15 p.m. and in the multi-purpose room on Tuesday and Thursday from noon to 2:15 p.m. No play sessions will be held on Sunday. Full guidelines and schedule can be found on the Robson Ranch Table Tennis Club’s Facebook webpage at facebook.com/RRDTTC.

The table tennis class for club members with Tom Taylor is postponed. We had hoped to begin classes on June 2, but with the uncertainty of future phase re-opening requirements, we have postponed a decision until later this year.

For the latest updates on our activities and phase re-opening announcements, follow the club on Facebook at Robson Ranch Table Tennis Club facebook.com/RRDTTC.