Texas Toss Teams prepare for first Super Bag Bowl

Old Bags Team McD’s Over-The-Hole Gang RRHackers Judge Roy Bean Baggers Put It In The Hole Wild Bunch Corn Stars Big Bag Theory 8 Bags To The Wind

Dave Parker

Texas Toss at Robson Ranch is mid-season, and some of the teams are making a move up in the standings. The spring league has 16 teams divided into two leagues, the NBL (National Bag League) and the ABL (American Bag League). “Friday Nights Lights” in Texas is now called “Friday Night Bags” at Robson! The top four teams in each league will meet in Super Bag Bowl I. In the NBL, Cornfused is in first place, followed by Vipers in second place and Corn Nuts in third place. In the ABL, Team Mc-D’s are in first place and a three way tie for second place between Wild Bunch, Carpet Baggers and Old Bags. Texas Toss, sometimes called Corn Hole or Bags, is a great social event that everyone can participate in. Texas Toss is currently full, but anyone that would like to be on the substitution list or team wait list can email Dave Parker at dwparker33@gmail.com. Everyone at Robson is invited out on Friday nights at the Grill patio to cheer on their favorite team!