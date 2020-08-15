The Longest Day Alzheimer’s Golf Tournament at Robson Ranch on June 26

Lee Ann Kirby

The Robson Ranch Community has done it again—pulled off a community golf tournament and set records for the Alzheimer’s Association. The community, along with a lot of the golfers here at Robson Ranch, set a record for the Alzheimer’s Association by raising over $9,000 at this event.

Many thanks go to the golf tournament organizer, Alice Wright, and her committee that consisted of Cindy Sterling, Gale Hicks, Linda Scott, Connie Griswold, and Lea Ann Kirby. Also, a lot of work was done by our Director of Golf Craig Pullen and his staff, Dave Bowles, one of our golf professionals who headed up our putting contest, and our Food and Beverage Director Jeremy Trietsch and his staff. We could not have pulled off this tournament without all of their help.

A representative of the Alzheimer’s Association, Brooke Boatright, came by Robson Ranch after the tournament and was astounded at how much money we had raised for this great cause. All golf tournament participants were very generous in signing up for the “extras” we had during the tournament which only meant more donation money and also paying above the cost of the tournament which resulted in more donations.

It also was amazing to witness the generosity of the entire Robson Ranch community as a donation box was set up in the pro shop, and we received numerous donations from everyone here at the Ranch.

A testimonial we received after the golf tournament is as follows:

“Awesome!! Simply an outstanding job with the tournament!! As for my team, we really enjoyed playing!! But most importantly, simply fantastic to raise over $9,000.00 for Alzheimer’s! That is a very special cause to me as my life was greatly affected through watching my mom suffer with Alzheimer’s.

Again, awesome job!!

Thank you!!

Pass this along with my compliments to your other committee members.

Mel”

Thanks again to all that donated, participated, and gave of your time to make this Alzheimer’s Tournament such a huge success. Once again—what a great place to live!