The Turkeys Are Coming!

Judy Ondina

The Living Well committee sponsored annual Robson Ranch Turkey Trot is approaching! This year the event will take place on November 23, Thanksgiving morning. It is an event for the whole family: kids, grandkids, neighbors and pets. The starting time is 9:00 a.m. so plan to gather in front of the clubhouse by 8:45 a.m. You may run or walk the 5k or 3.1 miles as fast or as slow as you like. If you choose you may come dressed in a Thanksgiving costume. Even our four-legged participants don a costume to celebrate this festive occasion. Colored bandanas will be provided to the first 100 participants, and once again the Wildhorse Grill is providing hot chocolate and cookies at the finish.

Contact Joyce Ambre at bnjambre@gmail.com or Fred van Naerssen at phredvn@gmail.com.